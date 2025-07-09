Nile Breweries Mbarara plant wins national environment sustainability award

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited’s Mbarara Brewery has been recognised by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for its outstanding commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices in Uganda during the 2025 National Environment Sustainability Awards, it said on July 9.

Held under the theme “Fostering Cleaner Production to Advance Sustainable Development in Uganda,” the awards celebrated organisations that are leading the way in environmental compliance and innovation.

The Mbarara Plant received the top honour under the Manufacturing Sector in the Alcohol Processing Industries category, reaffirming the brewery’s consistent efforts to reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

The Jinja Plant, which was also nominated, emerged as the second runner-up in the same category and was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for its notable strides in environmental sustainability. This dual recognition highlights NBL’s wide dedication to responsible and sustainable production across all its operations.

Speaking while receiving the award, Emmanuel Njuki, Legal and Corporate Affairs Lead at Nile Breweries Limited, noted that the award is a testament to NBL’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“Sustainability is not just part of our business; it is a responsibility to the communities we serve,” noted Njuki.

Since it began operations in 2013, the Mbarara brewery has made major strides in water efficiency by investing in modern water treatment and recycling systems. These systems allow for the purification and reuse of water within the production process.

The plant has also adopted high-efficiency cooling systems and automated controls to optimise energy consumption.

The National Environment Sustainability Awards are held annually under Uganda’s National Environment Act (Cap 181) to reward excellence in sustainability across sectors and are aimed at recognising and inspiring individuals and institutions committed to protecting Uganda’s natural heritage through innovation, advocacy, and community-led action.