Nigerian artiste Omah Lay in custody over unlawful concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katwe Police station are holding Nigerian artiste Omah Lay for holding an unauthorized concert in violation of the ban on social gathering to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says the artist was picked up together with Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the place where the concert took place and Events Manager, Prim Kasana, who contracted Omah Lay to come to Uganda.

Their arrest stemmed from pressures from Ugandan entertainers and ordinary citizens accusing police of failing to stop the concert that took-place at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo on Saturday night in the wake of COVID-19.

“We have arrested them and are also looking for the area Officer in Charge of the Police Station for failure to detect the criminal acts that took place in his area of jurisdiction,” Onyango said on Sunday evening.

Preliminary police findings show that organizers of the concert disguised that it as a lunch and dinner event but later invited artists to perform. Onyango says the suspects are locked up at Katwe Police Station on charges of doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease.

“On the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the president directed that music concerts should be stopped and the directive still stands,” said Onyango. Adding that “We condemn the acts of some selfish individuals, who are bent on violating the directives on COVID-19 to make money and risks the lives of many Ugandans.”

He appealed to the members of the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19 and follow the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

