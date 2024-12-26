Newly upgraded Elena Camp boosts tourism in the Rwenzori Mountain

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA has unveiled the newly upgraded Elena Camp, an ultra-modern facility set at 4,500 meters above sea level in the heart of the Rwenzori Mountains. Elena Camp, surrounded by glaciers and rugged trails, serves as the final stop for climbers heading to Margherita Peak, Africa’s third-highest summit at 5,109 meters.

Built to address the long-standing challenges faced by hikers including harsh weather, logistical struggles, and inadequate accommodation, the facility is a testament to innovation, safety, and environmental sustainability. The upgraded camp is a project spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities (MTWA) in collaboration with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

Speaking at the official handover ceremony at Rwenzori Mountains National Park (RMNP), Commissioner for Museums and Monuments, Jackline Nyiracyiza Besigye, who represented the Permanent Secretary of MTWA emphasized the role of Elena Camp in enhancing visitor experiences, ensuring safety, and promoting Uganda’s global profile as a world-class mountaineering hub.

The camp, which can accommodate 70 people including 34 tourists and 36 support staff boasts a dining area, kitchen, stores, a reliable water supply, and fully furnished accommodations with beds and mattresses. To balance comfort with environmental conservation, the facility employs eco-friendly energy, waste reduction mechanisms, and water conservation measures.

Stephen Masaba, the Director of Tourism and Business Development, received the facility on behalf of UWA. He praised the initiative, stating, “Elena Camp represents Uganda’s commitment to sustainable tourism and visitor safety in some of the world’s most challenging terrains.”

Alongside the upgraded camp, MTWA handed over state-of-the-art mountaineering equipment to UWA, including crampons, oxygen systems, ropes, ice axes, rescue stretchers, and other essential tools. This investment ensures faster and more efficient rescue operations in emergencies, such as altitude sickness, thereby improving climbers’ confidence and safety.

The project also features 13 kilometers of boardwalks constructed through boggy and difficult-to-navigate terrain. These infrastructure upgrades make the mountains more accessible, welcoming not only experienced climbers but also adventurers of all skill levels.

Elena Camp reflects a deep integration of community empowerment and tourism. Local guides, porters, and artisans played a vital role in constructing and operating the camp, showcasing how tourism can uplift remote communities. The facility opens doors for local youth to engage in conservation and tourism education, fostering the next generation of environmental stewards and tourism leaders.

This initiative transforms the narrative for communities surrounding the Rwenzori Mountains. For instance, porters who once struggled with heavy loads on challenging trails can now serve as skilled guides, sharing Uganda’s natural beauty with international visitors while supporting their families.

Uganda’s vision for the Rwenzori Mountains extends beyond adventurous climbs. Elena Camp is a platform for sustainable tourism, conservation, and global collaboration. Conservationists can use the facility as a research base, potentially driving worldwide innovations in eco-friendly mountain tourism.

URN