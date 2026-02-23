New York City mayor Mamdani issues travel ban amid storm

NEW YORK, the United States | Xinhua | New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday declared a state of emergency and issued a travel ban as a winter storm hit the region, causing hundreds of flight cancellations.

The travel ban is effective from 9 p.m. (0200 GMT) Sunday to 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) Monday. Neighboring New Jersey has also issued a travel ban, prohibiting vehicles on streets, bridges and highways.

States of emergency are now in effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as the storm is sweeping across the northeastern United States.

Latest weather forecasts predict 12-18 inches of snow and winds as high as 55 mph for NYC, potentially making it one of the strongest winter storms the city has experienced in years, local media reported.

Data from flight-tracking service FlightAware show that two-thirds of incoming flights and 302 departing flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport have been canceled, with 95 flights delayed.

At LaGuardia Airport, 243 flights have been canceled and 122 delayed, while Newark Airport in New Jersey has seen 195 cancellations and 106 delays. ■