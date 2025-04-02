New UWA Boss urged to fight human wildlife conflicts

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The new Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority, Dr. James Musinguzi has been urged to ensure adequate handling of human-wildlife conflicts.

The call was made by the outgoing UWA Executive Director, John Samuel Mwandah as he handed over the instruments of the office where has served for the past seven years.

Mwandah who has been in Uganda’s conservation sector suggested that the new management to ensure speedy compensation of victims of wildlife conflicts.

“There is a problem of human-wildlife conflicts, our population of elephants has grown, and it is getting out of the parks. People have come close to the parks. And there is damage, and there is injury and there is death,” he said

“Please find means in which to get documents from the Chief Wardens as quick as possible so that the compensation verification committee can do its work” advised Mwandah.

The increase in human – wildlife conflicts in Uganda’s national parks has been blamed on present growth of human and elephant populations in Uganda.

It has been described as a perfect storm in the parks as both human and wildlife put pressure on the edge of protected areas. The Uganda Wildlife Act provides that the victims of wildlife conflicts must be compensated.

In October 2022, government started operationalisation of the Wildlife Fund to compensate victims of human-wildlife conflict. Under the law, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is required to put aside 2 percent of its revenue collections to constitute part of the fund to support the compensation scheme.

In an effort to give force to the compensation scheme, the Uganda Wildlife (Compensation Scheme) regulations 2022 No. 65 were gazetted on 5th of August 2022.

Some of the victims in districts like Hoima, Bulisa and Nwoya among others have however complained that UWA has not or been slow in handling or resolution of the conflicts.

As Sam Mwanda leaves office, he acknowledges the wildlife-human conflicts remain daunting challenge. There are also suggestion that the law should be amended to remove the aspect of compensation provided for under the law.

Mwandah however insists that there is no need to amend the. He insists that the victim compensation processes under UWA should be expedited.

“We just need to be proactive. And Dr. Musinguzi that is not your role. It is the role of Charles Tumwesigye working with the chief wardens to ensure that the documentation is fast,” he advised.

The Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industry in February reports the victims’ compensation schemes received only that only Shs3.9 billion of the required Shs7 billion had been transferred to the scheme. The committee found that only Shs682 million had been paid out in verified claims over the past two financial years covering just 121 cases, while hundreds remain unsettled.

Poaching in the Parks .

The other challenge according to Mwandah is related to poaching in all the national parks. “When you go to Murchison falls, if you go to Kidepo or Queen Elizabeth. Those three have piles and piles of snares and traps because our communities want to take some soup. They go and lay traps and lay snares. These snare and traps are causing some problems. Because they are the major reason we have reduced number of lions” he explained. He said sometimes some of the UWA rangers are involved in poaching .

The Staffing Challenge

There were about 1500 members of staff at the time when Mwandah joined Uganda Wildlife Authority in 2018. The Authority now has over three thousand members of staff including those that joined the Authority from Uganda Wildlife Education Centre. The two bodies were merged during the Rationalization of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) program.

“The numbers have grown, the challenges with staff has grown. The challenges with communities has also grown” Mwandah reported.

Professor James Kalema, Chairman of UWA’s Board of Trustees said Sam Mwandah had gone to length under his leadership to strengthen internal systems and structures of UWA.

“Including but not limited to the welfare of our staff which has improved a great deal. Through providing better housing, equipping them with the necessary materials and putting in place insurance arrangements. And many other under his tenure” said Kalema.

