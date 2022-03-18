New deputy IGP urges government to increase police budget

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi, has urged the government to increase funding for the police force so that the institution can cater for fast-changing policing dilemmas.

Gen Katsigazi, who was making his maiden visit to police’s mechanical workshops in Kampala, believes the 840 billion Shillings budget allocated to the force this financial year, cannot enable the force to procure all the necessary anti-crime equipment.

The Police force was allocated 840.5 billion Shillings this financial year. Of this, 369 billion Shillings will cater for salaries and 38 billion Shillings will go to clearing arrears. Police engineers showed Gen Katsigazi hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles that are grounded because there is no money for them to be repaired.

“As police management, we request for additional support from government to ensure that the maintenance budget is increased, to enable our fleet to go back on road to address the challenges of lack of mobility in the force especially upcountry,” he said.

Gen Katsigazi explained that for police to effectively deal with criminality and policing tasks, they need to have all their fleet functioning. He added that there is a need to have full-time patrols stationed at highways, to deal with criminals. It is reported that more than 1,300 cars and motorcycles are currently grounded.

“There is need to service the grounded fleet due to wear and tear and those from accidents to have them serviced and ready for work. There is a need for security to have all the highways covered and patrol increased for visibility and protection of Ugandans,” Gen Katsigazi said.

But Gen Katsigazi has cautioned police drivers who involve vehicles in accidents due to reckless driving to prepare themselves as he is determined to deal with them accordingly. Gen Katsigazi said police would carry out more training to increase the efficiency of police drivers.

