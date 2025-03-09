New accountants urged to uphold ethics, embrace technology

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Newly qualified accountants have been urged to uphold ethical values, embrace emerging technologies, and adopt a strategic mindset as they step into the evolving world of finance.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) graduation ceremony in Kampala on March 6, Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, underscored the critical role accountants play in shaping businesses and economies.

“Behind every successful leader, there is a great accountant,” Muliisa remarked, emphasizing the need for financial professionals to go beyond traditional accounting roles. She highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, data science, and problem-solving skills, urging the graduates to integrate these competencies into their practice.

Muliisa also stressed the importance of trust, credibility, integrity, and effective communication in building successful careers. “Today, businesses seek accountants who are not just number crunchers but strategic advisors who provide valuable insights that drive growth,” she noted.

The ICPAU graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone in Uganda’s accounting profession, celebrating the accomplishments of individuals who have demonstrated dedication and perseverance in attaining their qualifications.

CPA Josephine Okui Ossiya, President of ICPAU, commended the graduates for their hard work and resilience, reminding them that earning a CPA qualification or an Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) is more than just an academic achievement—it is a responsibility to uphold financial integrity.

“As professional accountants, you are entrusted with ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical financial management in organizations. Your credibility will be your greatest asset,” she advised.

Echoing these sentiments, CPA Laura Orobia, Chairperson of the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), praised the graduates for their determination.

“Today, we celebrate 32 ATD graduates, 19 CTA graduates, 272 CPA graduates, and 81 pioneer graduates of the masterclass for holders of Foreign Accountancy Qualification (FAQ). These achievements reflect not only academic excellence but also a commitment to professional growth,” Orobia stated.

She encouraged the graduates to pursue lifelong learning and continuous professional development to remain competitive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.