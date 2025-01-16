NDA yet to establish magnitude of problem caused by therapeutic food

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said that they are yet to determine whether everyone who used Replenish, a ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) prescribed for the severely malnourished experienced adverse reactions.

This revelation comes after the Ministry of Health issued a notice to Chief Administrative Officers across the country to immediately suspend the use of Replenish RUTF citing that the therapeutic food which is distributed by the National Medical Stores-NMS caused adverse reactions to children.

Speaking to URN in an interview, Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Authority’s Spokesperson said most of the samples which were reported to have caused severe diarrhoea and vomiting among users were picked from Karamoja. He noted that while they are still collecting samples from elsewhere in the country, reports by the surveillance team sent to West Nile indicate that users in the area never experienced any problems.

Rwamwiri notes that they are yet to confirm for sure if it’s only the batch that was sent to Karamoja that got contaminated or the entire production. He says they also are still investigating to confirm what exactly is leading to adverse reactions among users.

Meanwhile, according to nutritionists, therapeutic foods are a vital supplement when dealing with cases of malnutrition.

Amanda Murungi, a nutritionist at Mwana Mugimu nutrition unit in Mulago says the products which are offered on prescription are lifesaving and helping them save children below five years experiencing severe wasting.

She explains that this food which comes in the form of a paste made using peanuts, sugar, milk powder, oil, vitamins and minerals is quick at restoring energy. Asked whether the unit has been affected by the immediate halt, she said they use a different brand and are yet to receive any information about the suspended product.

Sheila Nduhukire, the Public Relations Officer at the National Medical Stores said that the product has been used in the country for some time and that the reactions are isolated.

She notes that they are waiting for the results of NDA’s investigations to determine what will happen to the products that they had already procured and are in their stores.

However, Nduhukire declined to comment on how many of the products are currently in their stores which risk being destroyed should the investigation necessitate it.

URN