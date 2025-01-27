NCBA monthly mug returns to Namulonge for the thrilling 2025 season

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Golf enthusiasts are set for an exciting season as the NCBA Uganda Monthly Mug makes its highly anticipated return to the Mary Louise Simkins Golf Course, Namulonge, for the 2025 season.

The tournament kicked off on Jan. 25, promising an exhilarating combination of fierce competition, teamwork, and community engagement.

Since its inception, the Monthly Mug has become a cornerstone of Uganda’s sporting calendar. It plays a key role in promoting the game of golf while fostering valuable connections between Uganda’s sports and business communities.

In 2024, the event attracted golfers of all skill levels, providing professional and amateur players with a platform to showcase their talents and engage in meaningful networking opportunities.

The 2024 season culminated in the thrilling Mug of Mugs finale, where Christopher Magezi emerged as the Overall Champion, scoring an impressive 285 points. Allan Akira secured the runner-up position, and several other players received accolades, including awards for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin and special recognition for senior golfers.

At the season opener, Edgar Tusiime, the head of marketing, communications & citizenship at NCBA Uganda, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament’s return and its lasting impact on Uganda’s golfing landscape.

“The Monthly Mug continues to unite Uganda’s golfing community, serving as a powerful bridge between the world of sports and business. As a bank, we remain committed to promoting the growth of golf in Uganda, and we take great pride in hosting this tournament year after year. For the 2025 season, we look forward to elevating the experience even further, strengthening the relationships between the golfing and business communities in Uganda,” Tusiime explained.

The 2025 season promises even greater competition, with golfers battling for top honors in categories like Overall Champion, Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, and Best Junior Golfer. Special emphasis will be placed on encouraging youth participation, in line with NCBA Uganda’s ongoing efforts to nurture the next generation of golfing talent.

In addition to the on-course excitement, the Monthly Mug will continue its tradition of promoting financial inclusion.

NCBA Uganda will have promotional offers and host interactive financial sessions, about tailored financial products such as asset financing, salary loans, and business growth solutions—helping to bridge the gap between sports and financial empowerment.

NCBA Bank is currently running a salary loan promotion where customers can access up to Shs250m at 17% per year repayable over 72 months. In addition, customers can also get up to 95% in Asset Financing with a 60-day repayment holiday to purchase equipment, vehicles, or machinery.

As the 2025 NCBA Monthly Mug Golf Tournament gets underway, golfers and business leaders alike can look forward to a season of intense competition, camaraderie, and growth opportunities—both on and off the course.

The winners are as follows: Kaliisa Katongole was awarded for being nearest to the pin. Olivia Nakuya received the longest drive award in the ladies’ category, while Ivan Arinaitwe claimed the same award in the gentlemen’s category. In the seniors’ category, Francis Iwa, playing off a handicap of eighteen, returned a net score of seventy-one. Juliet Anena secured the position of second runner-up in the ladies’ category with a net score of ninety-nine, playing off a handicap of eighteen. Sheila Aine emerged as the first runner-up in the ladies’ category, returning a gross score of one hundred sixteen while playing off a handicap of thirty-six. The winner in the ladies’ category was Olivia Nakuya, who achieved a gross score of ninety-nine, playing off a handicap of twenty-one.

In Group C, Sulaiman Kamulegeya finished as the second runner-up with a gross score of ninety-five, playing off a handicap of twenty-five and achieving a net score of seventy. Marvin Ssebugwawo was the first runner-up in Group C, playing off a handicap of twenty-two and returning a net score of sixty-seven.