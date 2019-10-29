National cultural center needs UGX 90 billion for regional centers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Cultural Center- UNCC is seeking shillings 90 billion to establish nine regional centers across the country. The UNCC executive Director, Francis Peter Ojede told journalists at the government owned Uganda Media Centre that they have planned shillings 10 billion for each regional center.

He explains that they have divided the country into nine regions including the North, West Nile, Kigezi, Busoga and Central region among others where these centers will be established. Ojede says the money is needed for the acquisition of land and construction of the centers.

He says the proposal was passed by the UNCC board and parliament, which now awaits implementation. According to Ojede, the proposed centers will include a cinema hall, gallery, theater for live performances, visual art and filming areas among others.

The centers will contain details of cultural products from the respective regions. He says they will work with the cultural institutions, experts and the gender, labor and cultural development ministry to put different products in the centers. Apart from the physical products like artifacts, there will be documentation of the history of those areas and their rich cultures.

Ojeda says they will also be working with experts from institutions like Department of Music Dance and Drama at Makerere University.

Ojede says the proposed centers provide an opportunity for the regions to showcase their cultural heritage. He says these will also be promoted as tourism centers that can bring in revenue. Ojeda adds that the National Cultural Center located in Kampala will hence house only major items from different regions of the country.

The center will also provide a guide to the other centers pointing to what item can be found at what center in the region hence acting as a reference center for people desiring to explore different cultures in Uganda.

The idea to establish regional Cultural Center started in 2014 with an aim of promoting, popularizing and preserving Ugandan culture in all areas of the country. Ojede says they need funds to start putting up the centers in a phased manner depending on availability of resources. He hopes that they are able to construct at least one center this coming financial year.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Gender, Frank Mugabi says that for as long as the responsible department plans and budgets for the centers, the Ministry shall include them in its budget. The department responsible for culture is headed by Naumo Juliana Akonyo, the commissioner culture and family affairs gender ministry who was not reachable for comment as her number was off.

URN