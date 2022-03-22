Nansana municipality purchases UGX 1.23Bn grader to improve road network

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nansana municipality has acquired a brand new grader to widen its road network. The Komatsu grader is being paid for with money collected by the municipality from property tax funds.

Buying a grader came after councilors raised a complaint of bad roads in their wards and when they brought the motion of purchasing a grader, councilors supported it.

Nansana municipality town clerk Francis Byabagambi says that the price of the grader is 1.23 billion shillings and they are going to pay the grader in installments till they complete it.

Nansana municipality mayor Regina Bakitte Nakkazi says that after getting a grader, they are going to tarmac all the roads and the coming of the grader is going to reduce the amount of money they have been using to hire a grader.

The Municipality Engineer Wilber Mukasa says that they have been struggling to maintain the roads when they don’t have a grader and even hiring a grader has been too expensive so with the coming of the new grader, the burden is going to reduce.

Ronald Kasiriivu Kabembula, the Chairperson of Gombe Division has applauded the municipality for buying a grader and he says that having a grader, they are going to ease the work of tarmacking the roads in the municipality.

Kasiriivu has asked the government to give them a full road unit so that they can help the people of Nansana in grading the roads.

****

URN