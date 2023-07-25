Nangalama takes over at Bureau of Standards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama has been appointed Acting Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

Nangalama has been the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services at the standards body.

He replaces David Livingstone Ebiru who was last week interdicted over alleged misconduct and bribery allegations.

Ebiru was directed to leave office after he confessed before a parliamentary probe committee that he bribed the Chairperson and Council of UNBS with 100 million shillings to retain the job as head of the country’s standards body.

Nangalama has been responsible for the provision of strategic leadership and oversight of the directorate through effective and efficient planning, monitoring, coordination, and implementation of UNBS policies and programs.

He previously worked with the Bureau as Audit Manager from 2013 to 2016. Before his appointment to UNBS, he was serving as the Chief Internal Auditor, at Kyambogo University.

Richard Nangalama has over two decades of experience in both private and public entities.

Nangalama holds a Master of Science Degree in Accounting and Finance, a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management, a Certificate in Law (Administrative Officers course) and a Bachelor of Commerce.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (Uganda and Kenya), Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certified ISO 31000 Risk Management Professional.

He has also received training in Quality Management Systems (QMS ISO 9001), Corporate Governance for directors and senior managers, Internet security and ethical hacking, Competence-based job evaluation, and Public Finance Reforms among others.

He is actively involved in governance responsibilities as a member of the Audit Committee of the Inter-University Council of East Africa, the Governing Council of Aduku College of Commerce, Board of Finance Mukono Diocese.

He is also chairperson Board of Governors Bubulo Secondary School and a member of Bubulo Girls High School.

In addition, he has served on several professional committees at the Institute of Internal Auditors of Uganda (IIA-Uganda) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

His predecessor, David Livingstone Ebirus’ woes started last year when the Auditor General’s report raised queries over the financials of UNBS.

Ebiru, joined UNBS as Deputy ED in charge of Administration and Finance Management in 2012 from the Economic Policy Research Centre where he had been Finance and Administration Manager.

In 2020, he was named Acting ED after the retirement of Dr. Ben Manyindo, before being confirmed substantive ED the following year.

