Nandala blasts Museveni over Tumukunde’s arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Leader of Opposition, Nathan Nandala Mafabi has condemned the arrest of Gen. Henry Tumukunde, saying it is a sign of cowardice by President Yoweri Museveni.

The former spy chief and Security Minister was picked up by a joint security from his Kololo based office on Thursday evening and has since been slapped with treason charges.

The charges reportedly stem for his utterances in various interviews with the media. Tumukunde’s arrest came a few days after he declared his presidential ambitions and wrote to the Electoral Commission indicating his decision to start nationwide consultation on his bid.

Now speaking about Tumukunde’s arrest, the Budadiri West Member of Parliament, Nathan Nandala Mafabi accuses President Museveni of using state machinery to suppress his opponents. He says Gen. Tumukunde has a right to stand for presidency just like any other qualified Ugandan, according to the Constitution.

According to Nandala, the charges slapped against Tumukunde are fabricated and meant to suppress his political ambitions.

Nandala described Museveni as weak and scared, which has prompted him to stand in the way of Tumukunde’s political ambitions.

URN