Nancy Kalembe blocked from campaigning in Kamuli, Buyende

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police on Monday blocked the independent presidential candidate, Nancy Linda Kalembe, from campaigning in Kamuli and Buyende districts.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) campaign program, Kalembe was supposed to continue campaigning in the two districts after she wrote to the EC informing them of a change in the campaign schedule. However, the delay in communicating to the police in the two districts by the EC prevented the presidential candidate from holding campaigns.

When she entered Kamuli town, police failed to clear Nancy Linda Kalembe and her team to hold rallies at the taxi park, in Mbulamuti and Namwendwa.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson says that according to their program Kalembe was supposed to be in Mayuge and Bugiri districts, therefore, they could not allow her to campaign in Kamuli and Buyende districts.

When she reached Kamuli Municipality, Kalembe, tried to communicate with the Electoral Commission in vain. She was however cleared at 4 pm, but could not go to Buyende and Kamuli at that time.

David Byakika, the chief mobiliser in Kaliro, Kamuli and Buyende districts says they have been let down by the candidate not appearing to speak to the supporters who kept waiting since morning.

Kalembe decided to hold a talk show on Kamuli Broadcasting Services radio to reach out to her supporters. She blamed the EC for not harmonizing the changes on the campaign program on time and this has affected her campaigns in the last 63 days of the campaign.

Lillian Kyakobye, a supporter of Kalembe says on many occasions police barred her candidate from accessing districts.

Nancy Linda Kalembe winds up her 2021 campaign in Iganga on January 12, 2021, where she will traverse the 11 sub-counties of Iganga district.

