Nakasongola Mpox cases fall

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The rate of Mpox virus infections in Nakasongola has slowed down as the district struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

Nakasongola district detected its first Mpox case on September 9th, 2024; since then, it has recorded 84 confirmed cases. The district was declared the epicentre after registering daily infections.

According to the district situation report on Mpox,25 cases were fishermen,13 sex workers, 11 primary pupils, 10 housewives and nine non-school-going children.

Others include charcoal dealers, bar attendants, farmers, soldiers, cattle keepers and business persons among other occupations.

The cases were registered from Lwampanga town council (19 cases), Lwabiyata sub-county (15 cases), Lwampanga sub-county (10 cases), Wabinyonyi sub-county (09 cases), Kakooge sub-county (07 cases) and Nakasongola town council (06 cases). Others are from Kalongo sub-county (05 cases), Kakooge town (03), Kalungi sub-county (03), Nabiswera (03), Migyera (02) and Kazwama TC (01).

Currently, one confirmed case and four suspected persons are still isolated while others were discharged after they recovered from the disease.

Dr. Agaba Byamukama the Nakasongola District Health Officer said that most cases were recorded between September 9th-November 2024 where each day at least a Mpox case was reported.

Agaba said that however with support from the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization, Baylor Uganda, World Vision, UNICEF and District leadership they have managed to contain the spread of the disease starting December to date.

Agaba said that the virus has been contained through intensified contact tracing, testing and case management. He added that they have also formed and oriented sub-county task forces in Lwampanga, Nabiswera, Lwabiyata, and Kakooge among others on prevention strategies against the virus.

Agaba said that currently, they are spending a week with one or no single case reported save for the Christmas season when new cases were detected after residents contracted the virus from other districts during their visits during the holidays.

Currently, the Health Department has put all 350 schools in Nakasongola on high alert as learners resume studies starting 3rd February 2024.

“We have organized a meeting with headteachers to remind them to conduct surveillance and put in place hand washing facilities to prevent the spread of Mpox disease among learners. There are fears that as learners return to schools, cases may surge again because these are coming from different districts where the cases are still high” Agaba said.

Agaba said that the District Task Force is also still on high alert to respond to any case and enhance the sensitization of the public about the Mpox disease.

Sam Kigula the LCV Chairman of Nakasongola said that although there is a sigh of relief after the rate of infections slows down, residents should remain on high alert till the district is declared free from Mpox disease.

Although the district has contained the spread of the disease and one has died, the health centres have been facing rampant drug stockouts and other medical supplies for case management.

The Task Forces are also struggling to raise funds for surveillance, case investigation, contact tracing, and patient follow-up.

According to the latest World Health Organization situation report, Uganda has registered 2247 cases and 13 deaths. The latest cases were reported from Gomba, Gulu City, Jinja City, Kabale, Kamuli, Nwoya, Pallisa and Tororo. Others were from Katakwi, Koboko, Nebbi, Iganga, Mbarara city and Wakiso district.

Mpox can be transmitted through close contact with contaminated materials, infected persons, or animals.

*****

URN