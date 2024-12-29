Nabilatuk: Wildfire razes Naweet, Modern, and Lonangat villages

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 500 residents of Lorengedwat Sub County in Nabilatuk district are homeless after a wildfire burned down three villages, destroying property worth millions. The fire broke out at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, completely razing Naweet, Modern, and Lonangat villages.

Local leaders report that while no lives were lost, significant damage was done, including the destruction of food supplies and household items. Emmanuel Longes, the LC3 chairperson of Lorengedwat Sub County, stated that the fire raged for four hours, and residents were unable to contain it.

Longes added that many Parish Development Model program beneficiaries lost their investments and that the total extent of the damage is still being assessed. While some households managed to save a few items, most properties were consumed by the fire.

He suspects the blaze might have been started by boys hunting for rats. He appealed to well-wishers to provide food and other essential items to the affected families. Paul Lokol, the LC5 chairperson of Nabilatuk district, described the incident as a disaster requiring urgent intervention. Lokol confirmed that at least 1,000 people have been left homeless and are seeking refuge along the roadside.

Lokol said that attempts to trace the source of the fire were unsuccessful but added that preliminary investigations suggest it may have been caused by boys hunting for rats or charcoal burners. He also mobilized the district leadership to assess the damages and prepare a report for possible assistance.

Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and advised the affected residents to relocate to safer areas as they await support. According to Longole, their initial investigations indicate that the fire originated from dry grass ignited by boys hunting rats, with the wind causing it to spread rapidly.

****

URN