Nabilatuk RDC orders arrest of sub county chief over alleged embezzlement

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident District Commissioner of Nabilatuk district Milton Odongo, has directed police to investigate the sub county chief of Lorengedwat, Paul Sagal for alleged embezzlement and abuse of office.

The directive follows allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the Uganda Road Fund, part of the District Discretionary Equalization Grant, and 10 percent parish remittances amounting to about 58 million shillings.

The allegations against Sagal were first raised by the Parish Chiefs of Lorengedwat in their petition to the Resident District Commissioner. The three chiefs who include Catherine Sarah Loma, Sisto Losur, and Rosemary Mugema of Kamaturu, Nathenyoit, and Narisae parishes respectively, allege that the chief and his sub accountant, Robert Kolbe conspired to defraud the government 58 million shillings since July last year.

In their petition, they accuse their boss of conniving with Kolbe who is also said to be serving in Lorengedwat illegally because he was posted to Nabilatuk town council.

Odongo directed police to take up the matter and arrest anyone found to be culpable of embezzlement and abuse of office.

The parish chiefs also allege in their petition that Sagal has always refused to declare and display in public quarterly releases from the government for development activities, therefore, keeping the public and other stakeholders ignorant of the projects and funds sent to the sub-county.

“In conspiracy to defraud the parishes the 10% meant out of the whole release each quarter, the Sub County Chief and Sub Accountant have refused to release this vote for the last two quarters yet other sub-counties in the district have fully complied. When we wrote to the Sub County Chief about this, he claims he is not aware of it,” says the petition to the RDC in part.

The District Police Commander Nabilatuk, Gideon Titindi Byomuhangi said they have already received orders to act on. Sagal when contacted said he was sick and could not comment on the allegations.

*****

URN