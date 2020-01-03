Nabbanja, Kafuuzi cabinet approvals delayed over qualifications

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The appointment of MPs Robinah Nabbanja and Jackson Kafuuzi to cabinet hangs in balance as the appointments committee raised queries on their credentials.

The committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga today vetted nine people who were appointed into the cabinet for the first time. They include Igara East MP Raphael Magyezi, Mityana Woman MP Judith Nabakooba, Kitgum Municipality MP Beatrice Anywar, Kyaka South MP Jackson Kafuuzi, Kakumiro Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja and Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua. The others were Peter Ogwang, Helen Adoa and Molly Kamukama.

However, URN has learnt that two of the nominees; Robinah Nabbanja, the designate Minister of State for Health and Jackson Kafuuzi-the designate Deputy Attorney General had their approval deferred to allow further consultations on their qualifications.

According to a source who attended the meeting, the committee detected inconsistencies in Nabbanja’s Advanced level credentials. The papers will now be verified from the institution where she allegedly studied from and the Uganda National Examinations Board. She has been asked to present certified copies of the documents.

According to the Parliamentary directory, Nabbanja studied from St Edward SS Bukuumi for Ordinary and Advanced levels and attained a Diploma in Democracy and Development studies from Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi in 1998 and a Bachelor’s Degree in the same filed in 2010. She is currently pursuing a Masters’ Degree in Democracy and Development Studies at Uganda Martyrs University.

Meanwhile, the appointments committee also reportedly queried Jackson Kafuuzi’s experience for the job of Deputy Attorney General. Sources say Kafuuzi needs to prove that he has seven years of experience as an advocate of the High Court.

Kafuuzi graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree and Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice between 2002 and 2003 and thereafter worked as a legal officer/advocate at Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates.

“The committee was concerned that his experience is not enough, and for this the Speaker referred the matter also for scrutiny saying, they will check with High Court records to look at his experience”, another source who attended the meeting told URN.

URN also learnt that although Igara East MP Raphael Magyezi performed well with his interaction with the committee for his new Local Government docket, the committee asked him about his role in forging a Kampala Capital City report while he was the vice chairperson of the Local Government committee report. It is said Magyezi assisted the chair Isingiro Woman MP Grace Byarugaba to craft a report.

Magyezi told URN after his meeting with the committee that the issue came up, and he told them the truth, he didn’t forge a report.

