Muwanga Kivumbi appointed NUP Buganda Deputy President

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has been appointed Deputy President of National Unity Platform-NUP Buganda Region.

Kivumbi, who is also the Chairperson of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus, replaces the Nyendo Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga, who was suspended by the Party over the controversial 500 million service award.

The other appointments announced by the NUP Secretary-General David Rubongoya include Jacqueline Tukamushaba, the new Deputy President for Western Uganda, replacing the late Jolly Mugisha who passed on last year.

Benjamin Katana will be the NUP representative at the National Consultative Forum, Geoffrey Bwambale has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Youth in Western Uganda, and Reverend Ben Byamugisha will serve as Head for Elderly in Western Uganda.

Harriet Ageno has been appointed as Secretary for Policy in the Lango sub-region while Julius Magamba will oversee affairs related to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) as the Secretary for PWDs in NUP.

Kivumbi expressed gratitude to the party for the appointment. He pledged to support NUP’s plan to take leadership and oust the ruling NRM regime, while also fostering young leaders. “When we started in politics, we aimed to re-establish strong political parties. However, our focus has shifted, and we are now fighting against a dictatorial regime filled with corrupt individuals who have plundered our country’s resources,” Kivumbi said.

Kivumbi stated that one of the regime’s most potent weapons has been instilling fear among Ugandans, which must be overcome to stand against the injustices and poor leadership that have kept the country in a state of backwardness.

Tukamushaba, emphasized the importance of developing courage and resilience in the fight for freedom, not just for themselves, but for all Ugandans who see NUP as their only hope for a better future.

“People are looking up to us as a new source of hope, as a new saviour. When the time comes to go out and vote, let us make our voices heard. After all, if we speak out, we risk persecution, but if we remain silent, we will still suffer. So, let us fight for our freedom while we still have the opportunity.”Tukamushaba said.

URN