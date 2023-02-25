Muslim community joins anti-gay crusade

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC headquarters has joined the crusade against homosexuality in the country.

The body designated February 24, 2023, to protest against homosexual practices in the country. In a statement, Sheikh Imran Abdunoor Ssali, the UMSC Religious Affairs Secretary, directed all District Kadhis nationwide to ensure that their Friday sermons, radio, and television programs address the issue of homosexuality in the community.

Sheikh Ssali also directed the Kadhis to address press conferences denouncing the vice. The letter had directed the Kadhis to lead peaceful processions in their towns but the idea was dropped. “After thorough discussions, management decided to drop the procession because it is not part of the Islamic practices,” he said.

The protest by the Muslims comes amidst claims of the escalation of gay recruitment drives targeting young people. Islam strictly prohibits as clearly stipulated in the Holy Quran Chapter 7:80-81, which declares it a great sin. “Verily, you practice your lusts on men instead of women.

Nay, but you are a people transgressing beyond bounds (by committing great sins).” The move also comes days after the Interreligious Council of Uganda-IRCU issued a statement expressing concern about the increased promotion of the LGBTQ agenda in the

country.