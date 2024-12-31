Musicians banned from moving with gangs at end of year fetes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the military have banned musicians from moving with gangs to perform at end-of-year fetes in Kampala to avoid causing unnecessary commotion.

During a planning meeting attended by security commanders in Kampala Metropolitan, each musician will not be allowed to access entertainment or worship venues with more than four people.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said the security would only allow a maximum of four people to accompany a musician and they must also explain what their roles are.

Musicians such as Alien Skin, Bebe Cool, Chameleon, Sheebah and Spice Diana are known to move with a group of more than 20. Sometimes the gangs end up clashing with rival gangs or fans which causes unnecessary commotion.

Enkuuka’s end-of-year fete organized by the Buganda kingdom is known for attracting mammoth crowds and security has since prepared more than 1,500 personnel including police and military personnel to ensure the event goes on uninterrupted.

Security personnel on Monday visited other places such as Sheraton Hotel where Minister for Youth and Child Balaam Barugahara has organized end of year music concert, Christian Life Ministries of Pr Jackson Ssenyonga, Victory Christian Centre Church in Ndeeba of Pr Joseph Sserwadda and House of Prayer Ministries of Pr Aloysius Bujjingo.

Christopher Bajjabayira, the Chairman Organizing Committee of Enkuuka said revellers who paid 20,000 shilling, will access Lubiri using the Ndeeba gate. He added that those who paid 10,000 shillings will access the venue using Lubiri High main gate.

Buganda Kingdom Minister for Local Governments Joseph Kawuuki said security agencies have already put in place whatever they requested to ensure that Enkuuka doesn’t register security glitches.

Military and police patrols have pitched camp at Lubiri to ensure criminals do not utilize any gap to wreak havoc as Ugandans usher in the New Year.

Security has resolved to deploy more than 100 covert personnel to handle men who usually unleash sexual violence on girls and women during New Year’s Eve.

