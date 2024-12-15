Museveni urges institutions to guide learners while choosing courses

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated his call to institutions of higher learning to prioritize the teaching of science and technology courses. The President also appealed to schools and universities to guide the learners to choose courses that are relevant to the job market.

This was in a message read for him by Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja on Saturday at the 33rd graduation ceremony of the Islamic University in Uganda held in Mbale city.

The President said that there is currently a high demand for doctors, science teachers, nurses, engineers, and ICT experts in the private sector. He added, that due to the lack of career guidance in schools, few students are choosing science and ICT-based courses.

“The education curriculum must be restructured to place the necessary emphasis on curricula that produce school and university graduates of skilled and innovative workforce who can be absorbed into the labour market to address the challenges of unemployment,” he said.

Museveni further urged the graduates to generously safeguard their lives by adopting a positive and healthy lifestyle. He advised them to desist from laziness, drinking alcohol and being promiscuous

2691 students graduated including 1,503 females (56%) and 1,188 males (44%).

The Rector, Prof Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda noted that IUIU is establishing a centre for science, technology and innovation with an ambition to be a leading centre for science, technology and innovation.

