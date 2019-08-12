MUSEVENI: Subsistence farming a disaster for African families

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said his recent countrywide ‘wealth creation’ campaign aimed to continue his life-long assault on the bottleneck of the archaic tradition of subsistence farming.

“The traditional way, where you only work for the stomach (subsistence farming), is a disaster for the African families. Subsistence farming in the modern times is like a fish out of water. It cannot survive. It is out of place and in danger,” said Museveni in a missive he wrote last weed after he concluded a countrywide tour.

“The aim of my recent campaign is to wake up the sleeping 68% portion of our homesteads to join the transformation efforts. We cannot go on with a society that still accommodates irrational archaic practices in the modern times when the Americans are celebrating 50 years of going to the moon and coming back. It is suicidal.”

FULL TEXT OF STATEMENT

