Museveni struggles to retain support in Luweero as unfullfilled pledges haunt NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday kicked off campaigns seeking re-election as the President of Uganda.

Museveni started the campaigns in Luweero where he waged National Resistance Army war of 1981-1986 which ushered him into power.

He met NRM flag bearers, incumbent NRM Members of Parliament and district party officials to ask them to mobilize for him for support at his presidential demonstration farm located in Kawumu village in Makulubita sub county.

Museveni and his NRM leaders are expected to campaign using achievements registered in the area in his 34 years’ rule.

Among the key achievements for the NRM government in Luweero district is the construction and renovation of 230 primary schools and 23 secondary schools. The NRM government also renovated Bukalasa Agricultural College and promoted it to serve as centre of excellence.

In the health sector, the NRM government has constructed and renovated 41 health centers. Two years ago, the government also upgraded Luweero health center IV to a hospital.

In the water sector, the NRM government and Non-Government Organizations have dug 1,074 boreholes whereas in the road sector, a total of 1527.06 kilometers are constructed among others.

Zenar Nasur, the vice chairperson of NRM for Luweero district says that in areas where such services never existed before, residents have reason to vote President Yoweri Museveni to continue to steer the country.

Nasur explains in some areas, sub-counties had no single primary or secondary school and learners used to trek long distances but this was solved.

Nasur adds that in the health center, at least each sub-county has health center IIIs and selected parishes boost of health center IIs which have also boosted health services.

Nasur says that they have formed teams with the NRM secretariat to traverse the district to explain and remind other people over the achievements registered before asking them to vote Museveni.

However, a section of residents are not satisfied with Museveni’s leadership citing long lists of unfulfilled pledges and poor service delivery in the area.

Residents say the area would have been better compared to other districts that played a little role to bring President Museveni in power.

Emmanuel Nsubuga, the Democratic Party chairman of Luweero town says that Luweero hospital which the NRM brags for its upgrade has registered repeated drug stock-outs and residents are not proud of it.

Nsubuga also refuted NRM claims that they have dug so many boreholes insisting the majority have been constructed by Church and other NGOs.

Mariam Nansubuga, a resident in Luweero town says that recently, he lost a child at Luweero hospital over drug stock out. Nansubuga adds that it makes no sense to boast of several health centres yet there are no drugs and many people still opt for private health facilities.

Charles Sebyala, the parliamentary candidate for Katikamu North Constituency says that residents are engaged in pineapple growing and Museveni promised to set up a fruit processing farm to add value but the project stalled.

Sebyala adds that Museveni is also faulted for deliberately refusing to elevate Luweero town to Municipality status but managed to create Nakasongola city with low population.

In 2008, Museveni ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal husbandry to inject one billion shillings into the project and in February 2009, the ministry of agriculture and animal husbandry in conjunction with the ministry of finance and economic planning issued out 115 Million Shillings for phase one.

The project stalled after the government failed to release more funds leaving the farmers stuck with their produce.

Delayed compensation of veterans is one of the challenges that still haunt President Yoweri Museveni’s 34 years after assuming power.

Several families are still bitter that despite their contribution to the NRA war, Museveni has failed to ensure they get packages as he promised and they are still languishing in abject poverty.

Achileo Kiregeya, a resident of Luweero town says that he lost his father in NRA and property in the war but since then they have never got any package as Museveni promised.

Captain Mubiru Muhamadi, the chairperson of Luweero district veterans association said although many have been compensated, some are still unsatisfied with the delay to give them their packages.

Mubiru couldn’t explain how many have been compensated saying the lists are kept at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Gaddafi Nasur, the NRM MP candidate for Katikamu North constituency says that Museveni has played his part but its the MPs and local leaders who have failed to tap and turn his favours into opportunities to develop the area.

Nasur says this is why many MPs were voted out in the NRM primaries but this doesn’t mean loss of trust in Museveni’s leadership.

Museveni has continued registering a steady decline of support in Luweero district in the last three presidential elections.

In the 2006 presidential elections, Museveni got 79.2 percent of the total votes cast in Luweero district against 17.2 percent garnered by his main rival Dr Kizza Besigye, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party presidential candidate.

In 2011, Museveni garnered 67.83 percent as his main rival Besigye improved his performance to 27.54 percent. In 2016 presidential elections, Museveni garnered 71,382 votes representing 55.78 percent while Besigye scored 53,804 votes representing 41.1 percent.

