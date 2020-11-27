Museveni pledges to create over 200,000 jobs for Bugisu region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promised to create over 200,000 jobs for the people of Bugisu sub region.

Museveni on Thursday evening explained that with his wise leadership, his government has attracted investors who have created over 2 million jobs in the country citing an example of Mbale industrial park, which has only four factories but has already created 5,000 jobs. He added that once the Mbale industrial park is complete, it will employ more than 200,000 people.

Museveni said this in Sironko district as he was closing his campaigns in Bugisu sub region where he met the NRM delegates of Sironko and Bulambuli.

He equated the opposition to an unfertilized egg, which cannot hatch into chicks. Museveni said members of the opposition have no plans to help Ugandans to move out of the poverty as they allege.

According to him, the sectarian kind of politics which opposition is peddling was outdated in the early 1900 when the parties were built on tribe, religion and gender.

He said that when they were still in the bush during the rebellion, they chose to abandon the sectarianism politics and built unity that has yielded prosperity in Uganda.

The NRM vice chairperson for Eastern region, Captain Mike Mukula said that president Museveni has been a solution for Uganda’s problems adding that he has improved on roads, energy, security, peace, unity and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate John Katumba has also promised to offer free education up to university if he becomes president of Uganda.

Katumba who was campaigning in Bukedea and Kibuku districts on Thursday arrived unexpectedly in Budaka at 6:45 pm and delivered his 15-minute address.

