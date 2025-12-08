Museveni pledges industrial park as he campaigns in Fort Portal City

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to establish an industrial park in the Tooro sub-region as he campaigned in Fort Portal City Saturday, placing industrial development at the centre of his message to residents of both Kabarole District and Fort Portal City.

Addressing a large gathering at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe Playground, Museveni, the NRM Presidential Flagbearer, said the government had already secured 10 square miles of land in Kyaka for the planned industrial park, which he said would enhance value addition, create jobs and further stimulate the regional economy.

The President tied the pledge to the NRM’s broader four areas of contribution—peace, development, wealth creation and job creation—which he said continue to anchor Uganda’s transformation.

Museveni reminded residents that communities in the Rwenzori region understand the value of peace more than most, given instability in neighbouring DR Congo.

He said the NRM achieved stability by rejecting sectarian politics and building strong national institutions including the army, police and judiciary.

On infrastructure development, he highlighted the region’s expanded road network, noting that when the NRM took leadership, tarmac roads ended at Mityana.

The extension of the Mityana–Mubende–Fort Portal road and construction of other key routes, he said, laid the foundation for socio-economic growth.

Road works—both tarmac and marrum—will continue, he added.

However, President Museveni expressed concern that some marrum roads remain poorly maintained despite government funds being allocated for that purpose.

He said some sub-counties either lack sufficient resources or mismanage what they receive.

Government will investigate and address the issue.

Turning to wealth creation, Museveni reiterated that development alone does not create individual prosperity.

He urged residents to adopt the four-acre model of mixed farming—coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, poultry and piggery—saying it is the most viable path for small landholders.

He cited Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama, as a success story of the model.

He further announced a revolving fund to enable farmers to access fertilisers to boost productivity.

Uganda’s annual coffee production has now reached 9 million bags, he said, proving that the country and individuals are steadily becoming wealthier.

On job creation, the President said employment opportunities continue to arise from commercial agriculture, factories, services and ICT—sectors that will be further strengthened by the industrial park.

He encouraged urban youth and non-farmers to embrace skilling programmes to fight poverty.

The Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, Anita Annet Among, thanked the President for elevating Fort Portal to city status and urged residents to support him and other NRM flagbearers.

Kabarole District NRM Chairperson, Victoria Businge Rusoke, praised the NRM for restoring peace and enabling development, pledging 99% support for President Museveni.

Fort Portal City NRM Chairperson, Claire Kasande, also commended the President for improvements registered across sectors including education, health, water and electricity.

