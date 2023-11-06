MUSEVENI: Leader of Queen Elizabeth Park and Lhubiriha attacks captured

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abdul Rashid alias Njovu, leader of a group that is suspected to have killed two tourists and their Ugandan driver in Queen Elizabeth Park last month has been captured, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

“This is to inform you that one of the killers of the tourists and their Ugandan driver, by the name of Njovu, has been arrested while injured. Three other terrorists have been killed from that group of 10 People who killed the Lhubiriha children, burnt the truck of onions and tried to attack the parked trucks on the Congo- Kasindi side. The remaining seven are still on the run, but we shall get them,” Museveni announced Sunday.

The Njovu group was attacked by a UPDF marine boat on Lake Edward but seven escaped, according to Museveni.

“I congratulate the marines and the CMI for the good job, some gaps in the marines’ performance, notwithstanding,” Museveni said.

