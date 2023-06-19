KASESE: 20 arrested over suspected ADF attack at Lhubiriha SS

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies have arrested 20 people suspected to have aided the Allied Democratic Forces – ADF rebels to attack Lhubiriha secondary School in Kasese District on Friday.

The attackers raided the school at Mpondwe town which is about 2 kilometres from the Uganda-DRC border on Friday night and killed 42 people, 37 of whom were students. The killed students included 17 males and 20 females.

Maj Dick Olum, the Shujja Operations Commander said the ADF rebels entered the area two days earlier with the aid of some locals and on the basis of this, security agencies have been combing the area to apprehend the suspected collaborators.

By today morning, 20 people had been arrested and swiftly transferred to various security cells in the Rwenzori region. Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, confirmed that arrests of suspected ADF accomplices have been made. He added that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF will soon address the country regarding the progress made in pursuit of ADF attackers.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi told URN that security agencies have also arrested the school director and the head teacher to aid in investigations. The suspects are being held in various police facilities in the district. He appealed to the community to be vigilant and timely report any suspected criminals in their areas.

Meanwhile, 25 of those who were killed have been identified while forensic teams from the UPDF and police have taken DNA samples of the 17 male students who were burnt beyond recognition. Police have said 23 of the 25 identified bodies have been given to relatives for burial while two others remain unpicked by their family members.

The identified bodies include Muhindi Wapalya, Kiiza Khabugho Rosette, Rusia Kamalha, Martin Kule, Eliton Masereka, Rosette Masika, Ruth Katusime, Mackline Nzabake, and Mbusa Kirihuhandi-the school watchman.

Other identified killed persons include Eliza Nyakato, Ronet Biira, Gauba Biira, Junior Mbambu, Jovibine Kabugho, Melvine Biira, Marion Ithungu, Joy Ithungu, Amina Rashid, Zakayo Masereka, Florence Masika, Regina Ithungu, Masiline Kabugho, Mackline Ithungu, Janet Khabugho, and Bridget Deya Khabugho.

Security agencies have transferred two of the six injured people to Kiruddu and Mulago hospitals in Kampala. Wilfred Aliganuira who sustained severe burns is admitted at Kiruddu while Godwin Tumwebaze is admitted at Mulago.

The other four not with life-threatening injuries have been left at Bwera Hospital. These include Mbambo Felistas, Kule Elias, Mbumbere Godwin, and Isingoma Julius, The survivors have been identified as Edgar Mumbere, Moses Kato and Gideon Kambesa.

*****

URN