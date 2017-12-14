Museveni gives science teachers salary boost

MUSEVENI: We don’t want to hear that science teachers in Kenya are getting better pay than those in our country

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has assured head teachers that the salaries of science teachers are to be increased with immediate effect.

“We have met and agreed on how to handle salaries. The entry level for some of the lowest paid like teachers, soldiers, will go up. Science teachers’ salaries will go up to the regional level. We don’t want to hear that science teachers in Kenya are getting better pay than those in our country,” the president told headteachers in Entebbe.

President Museveni was last evening speaking at the closing of a two-day Secondary Schools’ Head Teachers’ Retreat at State House, Entebbe.

Up to 3,000 head teachers from both private and government aided secondary schools throughout the country, attended the first ever National Retreat, that was organized by the Ministry of Education and Sports, under the theme of ‘The Head Teacher as the First Inspector.’

The Retreat aimed at engaging all Secondary School Head Teachers to reflect on the importance of their role of ensuring that standards are upheld in the delivery of an effective and efficient quality education in Uganda.

On salaries, Museveni said that remunerations of head teachers and their deputies would be slightly higher than what science teachers will get while in the coming years, salaries of arts teachers would be increased gradually.

Museveni also informed the retreat that discussions are being held with the top management of the Ministry of Education and Sports to reduce the number of subjects taken by students in secondary schools.

“You are tiring the children. Education must not be a punishment but something you like. We are going to sort it out and it should not be something that the students resent,” he said.