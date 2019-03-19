Museveni directs attorney general to expedite validation of Lango claimants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Museveni has directed the Attorney General to expedite the validation of Lango claimants before government pays them.

More than 72, 000 people in Lango Region through their lawyer, Dr. Alex Bashasha of Bashasha and Company Advocate successfully sued government in 2011 demanding for the compensation of lost animals during various insurgencies since 1986 in Northern Uganda.

According to court records, the claimants are demanding more than 1.3 cows valued at Shillings 900,000 each and about 850,000 goats valued at Shillings 150,000 each.

However, the claimants and various leaders in Lango including MPs, LC V chairpersons have been pushing government to clear the compensation in vain.

On Friday last week, several leaders including the Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Lira District LC V chairperson, Alex Oremo Alot and Defense State Minister, Charles Okello Engola urged government to expedite the payment of the compensation.

“Lango has waited for 30 years for this compensation and I want to tell that President that if they are not compensated this time, it will be very difficult for him to get anything from Lango in 2021,” Okot said.

Now, the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Betty Amongi, says President, Museveni has written directing the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga to ensure effective validation of the claimants to allow government budget for their compensation in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The claimant’s lawyer, Dr. Alex Bashasha, says the validated lists of claimants are ready, adding that court has the details. He urges the claimants to calm, saying their payment is in the pipeline.

Moses Opio, one of the claimants said whereas they have waited for long, they are optimistic government will pay them. He asks cautions their leaders not to politicize the matter by causing divergent views.

Whether the compensation will come this time around as promised is a matter of time. Towards the end of 2018, President, Yoweri Museveni directed the Finance Ministry to urgently source for funds to compensate the claimants.

Unconfirmed sources indicate that Lira Municipality MP, Jimmy Akena and Lira based local lawyer, Adams Makmot Kibwanga met President Museveni over the same matter.

Makmot who represents about 50000 claimants recently wrote to President Museveni questioning how the first funds released for the compensation of the region were spent.

