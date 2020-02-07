Museveni cautions UPDF to guard against contamination

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned Uganda People’s Defense Force- UPDF soldiers against what he called contamination.

He explained that earlier armies including that of the colonial and traditional leaders misused power and turned against civilians, which led to the collapse of the country.

He was speaking during the 39th Tarehe Sita celebrations at Nakaseke district headquarters in Butalangu town.

Museveni explained that building a new army begun in 1971 and is finally glad that Uganda got any army by the people and for the people.

He noted that UPDF is still a clean and good force but it must be careful not to be contaminated if its achievements are to be consolidated.

He however didn’t explain or mention acts that might contaminate the UPDF.

Speaking at the same function, the Chief of Defense Forces, General David Muhoozi, said UPDF will remained committed to fulfilling its mandate as stipulated in its mission and constitution of Uganda.

He noted that UPDF has succeeded in maintaining peace, supporting civilian authority and kept a good relationship with civilians.

Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, the Nakaseke LC 5 Chairman, said unlike previous armies, UPDF is Disciplined and citizens are proud of it.

146 UPDF soldiers, veterans and civilians were awarded various medals for their contribution to peace in the country.

One of those awarded was the first Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni who is also Education and Sports Minister.

