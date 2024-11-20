Museveni asks Teso not to fall victim to divisive tribalistic rhetoric

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has called on the people of Teso to support government programs rather than fall victim to divisive tribalistic rhetoric. Addressing a gathering in the region, he underscored the importance of initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting development.

“The National Resistance Movement (NRM) came with the ideology of prosperity for all, but there are those who have been skeptical,” Museveni said. “I urge the people of Teso to heed this message: abarata kere (let’s all get rich).” He dismissed claims that the NRM’s promises are insincere, emphasizing the transformative potential of these programs.

The President highlighted the Parish Development Model (PDM) as one such transformative initiative that has already begun to make a difference in people’s lives. His visit to Teso is centered on evaluating the impact and successes of the PDM in the region.

Museveni acknowledged the historical challenges that have delayed development efforts, remarking, “What we are doing now was supposed to have been done in the 1960s. However, the NRM is here to improve matters in this region.”

He was speaking at a press briefing in Serere district on Monday evening. Despite the progress, Museveni noted that there are still obstacles. Issues such as the effective distribution and management of PDM funds have emerged, with some beneficiaries struggling to utilize the resources successfully, resulting in losses.

During his three-day stay in Teso, President Museveni will engage with local leaders to address these concerns, including the unresolved issue of cattle compensation that has troubled the community for many years.

