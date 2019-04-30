Muntu’s new party to be launched next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new political party, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) will be launched next month.

According to Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the face of ANT, the new party will be launched on May 23rd, 2019 at Serena Conference Hall in Kampala.

This follows the party’s receipt of its registration certificate from Election Commission.

Muntu, the former Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party President last year led a section of senior FDC members who exited the party to embark on forming a new political party.

Muntu had announced that the new party would be launched before end of 2018. But this, he says was delayed by failure to get clearance from Electoral Commission in the time they had anticipated.

Addressing journalists at the party offices in Bukoto, Kampala Tuesday morning, Muntu thanked all party promoters who worked tirelessly and funded the registration process.

He says the party will be announcing its strategies and way forward after the official launch.

The party has no leadership. Muntu said he isn’t the party president. Though he has been its face since they broke away from FDC, Muntu argues that he carries a title of party promoter like other members.

He said an interim leadership will be elected before the official launch of the party and consequently substantive leadership thereafter.

The substantive leaderships will be elected next year when the party start preparing the for 2021 general elections.

*****

