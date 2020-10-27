Mukono politicians feud threatens NRM reconciliation process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The dispute between the State Minister for Water Resources and Mukono North Member of Parliament Ronald Kibuule and Margret Nakavubu, the National Resistance Movement Mukono Woman parliamentary candidate is frustrating efforts to reconcile party members following the disputed primary elections.

The feud between the two started in the 2015 NRM party primaries where Kibuule endorsed and campaigned for Peace Kusasira Kanyesigye against Nakavubu. In the just concluded NRM primaries, Kibuule supported Margret Nalugo who lost the elections but has since bounced back as an independent candidate.

During the campaigns, Kibuule openly described Nakavubu as a wolf that can never be obedient to the party. He on the other hand referred to Nalugo as a dog that remains loyal to its master despite the situation. After winning the primary elections, Nakavubu promised to ensure Kibuule loses his parliamentary seat in the general elections.

She openly declared her support for Kibuule’s rival and National Unity Platform candidate Abdallah Kiwanuka. Recently, the NRM secretariat launched a countrywide campaign to reconcile the party members ahead of campaigns for the 2021 general elections.

The reconciliation campaign is targeting NRM members who decided to run as independents because of the dissatisfaction from the primaries. A meeting convened in Mukono over the weekend to reconcile the hostile camps ended in a fistfight after Kibuule’s supporters attacked Nakavubu accusing her of mudslinging their candidate for allegedly supporting none-party candidates.

According to Kibuule, he is dedicated to serving the party and supporting the official candidates. He says the party is currently undertaking the reconciliation process and asks members to be mindful about fellows who are against such peaceful movements.

Nakavubu had no kinds for Kibuule. “I strongly speak, it is that one person who is trying to fail our struggle as a party just because he wants his personal friends to go through. That is bad politics we cannot allow,” she said.

Adding that, “It started from our party primaries but Mukono residents decided that I carry the flag. I still send a warning to whoever is against the will of the people that come November 9 when we are starting the campaigns, we are going to deal with you.”

Haji Twahil Ssebaggala, the Mukono district NRM party chairperson condemns candidates using foul language against their independent rivals at the time when they are still fighting to convince them to support the party.

Fred Bamwiine, the Mukono Resident District Commissioner is worried that the reconciliation process may be more chaotic than what was anticipated. He however cautions “all politicians against organizing gatherings before notifying security for proper arrangement.”

David Wantate, a resident at Nama sub county says the misunderstanding among candidates puts the party at risk of losing important positions in the district. In Mukono North County, Kibuule is competing against Abdallah Kiwanuka (NUP), Moses Lukubira Bakupi (FDC), Isaac Drasi and Thaddeus Nagenda Musoke both independents.

NRM’s Nakavubu is competing against Nancy Nassimbwa (FDC), Hanifer Nabukeera (NUP), Merab Nalumu (DP), Sarah Nakintu (ANT), Hadijja Ndagire Nankanja, Victoria Mwiru, and Margret Nalugo, all independents for the woman parliamentary seat.

URN