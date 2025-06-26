CDF drops Maj Gen James Birungi from Mountain Division Command role

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) has removed Maj Gen James Birungi from his position as commander of the Mountain Infantry Division, just two months after his appointment. Maj Gen Birungi was transferred from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on April 16, 2025.

He had swapped roles with Maj Gen Richard Otto in a reshuffle that saw Otto take over CMI. However, in a fresh change of command, Maj Gen Birungi has been replaced by Brig Gen Paul Muwonge. The announcement was made by Col Chris Magezi, the outgoing Acting UPDF Spokesperson, who returned to his substantive role as military assistant to the CDF following Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye’s return from leave.

“The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brigadier Paul Muwonge as the new commander of the UPDF Mountain Infantry Division based in Fort Portal, western Uganda,” said Col Magezi. “Brigadier Muwonge has been elevated from his previous role as Deputy Commander of the same division, replacing Maj Gen James Birungi, who assumed command in April this year.”

Maj Gen Birungi’s abrupt redeployment comes amid ongoing investigations into two senior CMI officers reportedly linked to subversive activities. The suspects—a Colonel and a Major—are believed to have been close associates of Maj Gen Birungi during his tenure at the helm of CMI.

Social media has been rife with speculation, especially after reports emerged about the recent killing of a woman suspected to be an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operative. The operation is allegedly linked to military personnel from CMI. While UPDF has not commented officially, the incident continues to stir public debate. Col Magezi clarified that Maj. Gen Birungi has now been appointed as Uganda’s Military Attaché and Defence Advisor in Bujumbura, Burundi. He replaces Brig. Gen Simon Ochan, who has completed his tour of duty and will return to the Joint UPDF Services Headquarters for reassignment.

Brig Gen Muwonge, who recently accompanied the CDF on an official trip to Kinshasa, DRC, will also take over command of Operation Shujaa, the joint UPDF-FARDC mission targeting ADF rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

*****

URN