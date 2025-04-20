MTN’s SASE solution powers PostBank’s digital revolution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Post Bank Uganda has achieved a major milestone in its digital transformation journey by successfully implementing MTN Uganda’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, enhancing operational efficiency, network security, and customer experience, executives said on April 16.

The six-month Proof of Concept (POC), completed in collaboration with MTN Uganda, marks Post Bank as the first financial institution in the country to adopt this cutting-edge technology.

The SASE solution combines Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) capabilities with advanced security features such as Zero Trust, Cloud Security, and Firewall-as-a-Service, all delivered through a unified, cloud-based platform. For Post Bank, this means optimized connectivity across its branches, improved reliability, and cost-effective scalability—critical factors in Uganda’s competitive banking sector.

Edgar Ntwali, Manager of Business Technology Infrastructure at Post Bank, highlighted the transformative impact of SASE, particularly its SD-WAN component, which provides automated failovers, a centralized dashboard, and seamless network performance. This ensures uninterrupted banking operations, supporting initiatives like paperless transactions and secure digital services.

Ibrahim Senyonga, MTN Uganda’s General Manager for Enterprise Business, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Huawei on SD-WAN and now SASE has been revolutionary. Post Bank’s successful POC validates our commitment to delivering advanced ICT solutions that drive business growth.”

Janey Rachel Nakato, Chief Technical Officer at Post Bank, underscored the strategic decision to embrace digital transformation. “Choosing the right partners was crucial, and MTN’s SASE solution aligns perfectly with our goals of enhancing performance, reducing costs, and prioritizing customer experience,” she said.

With the POC’s success, Post Bank plans to expand SASE deployment to more branches, reinforcing its leadership in digital banking. Nicholas Mpanga, MTN Uganda’s Senior Consultant for Managed Network Solutions, explained that SASE offers financial institutions a scalable and compliant framework, merging networking and security into a single, efficient system.

This achievement underscores MTN Uganda’s evolution from a telecom provider to a full-fledged technology solutions partner, while positioning Post Bank at the forefront of secure, high-speed digital banking in Uganda.