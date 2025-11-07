MTN Uganda’s Brand Custodian: Turn local identity into global strength

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Young Ugandan marketers seeking to expand internationally were encouraged to harness their personal identities to build strong professional brands that can compete on the global stage, MTN Uganda Brand Manager Catherine Mulanghi told students on Thursday.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at Makerere University Business School’s marketing roundtable in Kampala, Mulanghi blended professional insight with personal reflection, drawing on her experience managing some of Uganda’s leading brands, including Mulwana Companies, which owns Uganda Batteries, Jesa, and Nice House of Plastics, Movit, and now MTN Uganda.

“Entrepreneurs need to invest in research,” she said. “Streamline your distribution chain. There’s too much competition in towns and peri urban centers, so aim to reach that last mile customer if you are to widen your footprint and swim out of a red ocean.”

Mulanghi said local firms possess an inherent advantage through their understanding of consumer behavior and cultural nuance, an area where multinational competitors often struggle. She urged businesses seeking international expansion to pay close attention to cultural and regulatory environments, protect their intellectual property, and remain authentic even as they scale.

Her remarks combined practical lessons with moments of self-reflection. She recalled that conducting market research early in her career to identify trends and insights set her on the path to corporate leadership.

“Formal education opens the first few doors,” she said. “But what keeps you moving forward is continuous learning and strategic risk-taking.”

Mulanghi described how she once faced instability in West Nile near the Uganda Congo border while meeting traders and potential partners. Despite the unrest, she continued her journey, traveling through the Kyanika border between Uganda and Rwanda before reaching the Bunagana border with Congo, where she successfully closed sales. The experience, she said, reinforced a critical lesson: “What got you here won’t sustain you here. Even brands must evolve to stay relevant.”

She encouraged young professionals to embrace social media, influencer partnerships, and e-commerce platforms to reach international audiences while staying flexible to changing consumer preferences.

“Opportunity comes to those who are prepared,” she said. “How you show up matters, your posture, your answers, your research.”

Mulanghi emphasized that success in the modern marketplace is a game of attention. She urged university students to distinguish themselves by strengthening both their personal and professional brands, focusing on their strengths to build trust and credibility.

“MTN takes pride in supporting young people at the grassroots,” she said. “We have products like MTN Pulse, all university students should be Pulsers, and youth empowerment programs like MTN Changemakers that are transforming lives.” She encouraged students to take part, adding, “MTN not only creates platforms but also opportunities for you to showcase your talent and amplify your craft.”

Mulanghi said she draws inspiration from the MTN CEO Book Club, where executives recently reviewed Atomic Habits by James Clear and Good to Great by Jim Collins. Both works, she noted, emphasize how small, consistent actions compound into long-term success.

“Once you set your goal, don’t sit and wait for graduation day,” she advised. “Keep turning your flywheel. Those atomic habits, done daily, build lasting results.” She added, “Even if it means taking a moment in your busy schedule to connect with your Creator, do it consistently; it will yield results.”

The four-hour session, organized by the Marketing Students Association and the Department of Media Studies, was aimed at bridging the gap between academic theory and market practice in Uganda’s growing marketing sector.

Mulanghi commended the leadership of Makerere University Business School, represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Marketing, Esemu Timothy, and the Students Association President, Amme Patience Esther, along with other student leaders, for organizing what she described as “an auspicious forum that inspires positive change among the next generation of leaders.”

For many in attendance, Mulanghi’s journey was both a branding masterclass and a personal challenge. Quoting leadership expert John Maxwell, she told the students, “You are the average of five.” She added, “Today you’re rubbing shoulders with industry experts here, so use the stories and learnings to create a better version of you.”