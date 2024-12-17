MTN Uganda unveils 25 beneficiaries for Changemakers Initiative Phase II

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has announced the 25 beneficiaries of the second Phase of the Changemakers initiative, a flagship program under the MTN Foundation. This program is aimed at empowering Ugandan communities by supporting impactful grassroots projects that drive positive change and sustainable development in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.

Following a rigorous selection process, 25 outstanding initiatives have been selected as the beneficiaries of Changemakers Phase II which comes with a basket fund of Shs500million that shall be distributed among the various projects.

These projects represent a diverse range of sectors, including education, health, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment, underscoring MTN Uganda’s commitment to inclusive and transformative development.

Unveiled last year while marking 25 years of MTN in Uganda, the MTN Changemakers initiative is a commitment to supporting those who are deeply dedicated to making a significant impact in their communities. All the projects under this initiative are conceived, planned, and executed by the communities with support from MTN Foundation.

While speaking about the announcement event that took place in Makerere Kikoni in Kampala on Dec.16, Sylvia Mulinge, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda said that the second phase of Changemakers builds on the success of the initial phase, which saw 25 projects funded across 15 districts, impacting over 165,000 people.

“At MTN, we believe in the potential of Ugandans to transform their communities. Through the Changemakers initiative, we continue to support local solutions that address pressing challenges and create a brighter future for all. Together, we are unstoppable in our drive to make a meaningful impact,” Mulinge said.

Mulinge added that this year’s beneficiaries will receive not only financial support but also mentorship and capacity-building resources to help them achieve long-term sustainability and success.

The announcement was celebrated during a special event, which will also include a Christmas celebration to spread the spirit of joy and gratitude during this festive season.

The selected projects span various regions in Uganda, addressing critical community needs. In Kampala Central, initiatives include recycling plastics into sewing threads, vocational training for young adults with autism, support for children with cancer, a mobile library promoting literacy, and a center for children with learning disabilities.

In the Greater Central Region, projects focus on water solutions, such as rainwater harvesting in Kalungu, water reservoirs in Nakalanda, clean water sources in Namulanda, and sanitation initiatives in Sembabule. Additionally, a home in Kalangala provides training for children with special needs.

The Western Region prioritizes skills development and sanitation, including carpentry training for inmates in Bushenyi, water tank installations in Kibale, sanitation improvements in Kyenjojo, and support for single mothers and children with special needs. The Northern Region emphasizes digital literacy for girls, ICT training, protected spring wells in Lira, sanitation upgrades in Amuca, and piped water extensions in Nebbi.

In the Eastern Region, projects empower women and promote sustainability, such as producing eco-friendly briquettes, skilling women in crafts, integrating agriculture into school curricula, and installing water harvesting systems in Namayingo and clean water extensions in Soroti. These projects collectively address critical challenges in education, water access, sanitation, digital literacy, and environmental sustainability.