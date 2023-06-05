MTN Uganda focus on entrepreneurship in the new employee campaign

Micro and small enterprises provide most of Uganda’s jobs but they also have a high mortality rate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association, Maendeleo Foundation, Centenary Technical Services, Centenary Foundation and Tunaweza Foundation on June 01 unveiled its annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme seeking to provide entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed.

However, the program will run for 25 days instead of the usual 21 days in commemoration of MTN Uganda’s 25th anniversary.

This year’s program themed “Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities” highlights the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation and fostering economic growth across the country.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, said this year’s initiative targets grassroots entrepreneurs, providing them with essential digital and financial tools, facilitating wider market access, and offering valuable business mentoring and knowledge-sharing sessions.

“As MTN Uganda, we believe that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking economic and social development in our communities, that is why we’re excited to launch the 2023 edition of the 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme,” she said.

“We’re supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs to unlock their potential and create opportunities for job growth and development.”

Ms Mulinge said the company understands the critical role of digital skills in the current economy and aims to equip entrepreneurs with these skills to successfully navigate the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Moreover, MTN Uganda handed over various items including embroidery machine, overlock machine and computers among others to the first beneficiary of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello campaign, Disability Employment Link Project Uganda, located in Bwaise, Kampala to boost their business.

Disability Employment Link Project Uganda consists of 75 disabled women and talented men who engage in tailoring and shoemaking to provide for their families and improve the livelihood of their communities.

Other groups set to benefit from this program include; Teso Textile Light Dynamics in Soroti City; Tusakimu Women’s Group in Lubaga Division, Kampala; King of Kings Multi Investment in Kitgum; Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Centre in Seeta, Mukono; Take a Step Women’s Group in Hoima; Bumu Disability Development Association in Luwero and Every Shelter Bashebora Project.

This comes as the latest statistics from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development show that the country’s private sector comprises about 1.1 million enterprises, dominated by micro and small enterprises that provide most of the jobs to the population.

However, the country’s private sector has high mortality levels, with about 90% of private enterprises especially SMEs operating for less than 20 years.

Centenary Technology Services Chief Technology Officer, Peter Kahiigi said their collaboration with MTN Uganda signifies their unwavering commitment to creating a better future.

“From empowering local entrepreneurs to fostering digital education, our shared vision promises to uplift and empower communities,” he said.

Andrew Walusimbi, the program manager at USSIA said they are glad to work with MTN Uganda in support the vulnerable entrepreneurs to boost their production capacity and facilitate growth.

Now in its 16th year, the “21 Days of Y’ello Care” campaign stands as MTN’s flagship employee volunteerism initiative, designed to engage MTN staff in high-impact social projects within their local communities.

Each year, the campaign focuses on a different theme, reflecting MTN’s multifaceted approach to social responsibility.

In addition to leveraging digital and financial tools as vital enablers to stimulate growth for grassroots-based entrepreneurs, the 2023 campaign emphasises often overlooked communities – those in rural, remote, and disadvantaged areas, with a particular emphasis on women, youth, and differently-abled individuals.

Over the years, MTN Uganda has invested heavily in entrepreneurship initiatives, with numerous successful programmes targeting start-ups and small businesses countrywide.