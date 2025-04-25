MTN Uganda backs golfer Ronald Rugumayo with shs100 million sponsorship

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has pledged Shs100 million to support professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda’s sole representative on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour. The sponsorship is part of the “Friends of Mayo” campaign, a nationwide initiative encouraging Ugandans to rally behind Rugumayo as he competes on the global stage.

Rugumayo, affectionately known as “Mayo,” has made history as the first Ugandan to play on the DP World Tour, competing in countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Dubai, and the UK. Despite his success, his journey has been largely self-funded until now.

“;We believe in nurturing local talent, and Mayo embodies the resilience and ambition we champion,” said Ian Mugambe, Marketing Manager – Devices at MTN Uganda.

“This sponsorship is a call to all Ugandans: let’s support our own as they shine internationally.”

To further engage the public, MTN has introduced a fundraising drive via MTN MoMoPay (Code: 719110), allowing individuals and businesses to contribute directly to Rugumayo’s career.

As part of the collaboration, Rugumayo has been named the brand ambassador for the Samsung S25 Series. He will share exclusive monthly content capturing his training, tournaments, and lifestyle filmed on the new smartphone. Additionally, MTN and Samsung will hold quarterly draws, offering fans a chance to win an S25 device.

“This isn’t just about golf; it’s about inspiring youth and fostering national pride,” Mugambe added. “Mayo’s journey reflects Uganda’s potential, let’s champion it together.”

The initiative aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on youth empowerment and inclusive growth.

Expressing his appreciation, Rugumayo thanked MTN, MTN MoMo, and Samsung for their support.

“Golf demands significant financial backing, and this sponsorship is a game-changer,” he said. “To my fellow Ugandans I was born for this. With this support, I’ll keep pushing limits and raising our flag higher.”

As the “Friends of Mayo” campaign kicks off, MTN Uganda calls on sports fans, corporate leaders, and patriots to unite behind Rugumayo’s quest for excellence.