MTN Group unveils vision for digital Africa

Unveiling made to 350 digital eco-system experts attending landmark summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | MTN Group has pledged to continue driving financial inclusion, supporting small businesses, enabling financial independence, and building digital ecosystems that power Africa’s economic growth.

This pledge was made at the MTN Group’s first ever fintech summit held from Sept.13-15 in the South African city of Johannesburg where the mobile telecommunications provider is headquartered.

The landmark three-day gathering was held under the theme “Take-Off” and brought together over 350 delegates including policymakers, regulators, innovators, and industry leaders from across the continent.

The Summit underscored MTN Group Fintech’s vision of driving financial inclusion, supporting small businesses, enabling financial independence, and building digital ecosystems that power Africa’s economic growth.

“Our ambition is to move Africans from being merely financially included to becoming financially independent and ultimately wealthy,” said Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech, at the Summit conclusion.

The Fintech Summit reaffirmed that mobile money is central to Africa’s financial inclusion journey.

“Inclusion becomes sustainable when payments are part of daily life,” said Serigne Dioum, “Our Mobile Money platform must transform from being a service provider into a platform that delivers best-in-class fintech across Africa.”

Today, 33% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa use mobile money, with annual transactions surpassing $1.1 trillion and contributing around 5% to the GDP. And with 283 million active accounts, MTN Group Fintech’s Mobile Money (MoMo from MTN) has grown from being one of the central tools for turning these payments into a fully-fledged catalyst for job creation, business growth, and economic resilience.

Digital financial tools are empowering entrepreneurs and transforming livelihoods with Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) using MoMo to manage payments, access loans, and expand their operations. As the backbone of Africa’s economy, digitising MSMEs is key to unlocking credit, improving compliance, and driving wider economic participation. This made MSMEs a focal point of discussion at the Summit.

Enabling Financial Independence

The Summit highlighted that financial independence goes beyond access to credit. It requires building digital skills, providing tools for savings and investment, and educating people on how to use financial services to create wealth. This vision aligns with MTN’s strategic roadmap to make MoMo a true partner in people’s financial journeys – from the unbanked in rural areas to SMEs in bustling cities.

“We see our responsibility not only as driving inclusion but also as ensuring the systems we build are trusted, resilient, and sustainable,” said Nikiwe Tanga, Chief Legal Officer, MTN Group Fintech. “This means advancing sound regulatory frameworks, strengthening partnerships with governments and banks, and embedding safety and compliance into every product we deliver.”

A central outcome of the Summit was recognition that Africa’s fintech future depends on striking the right balance between regulation, innovation, safety, and interoperability.

The need for harmonised regulatory frameworks across African markets was a recurring theme. Participants emphasised that fragmented rules hinder growth, while consistent standards can create a thriving environment for cross-border remittances, lending, and payment services. Regulators and industry players agreed on the importance of dialogue, transparency, and shared responsibility to build frameworks that encourage innovation while safeguarding users.

The Summit participants agreed that innovation must not only focus on new technologies but also on designing solutions relevant to African realities. This includes alternative credit scoring powered by machine learning, AI-driven fraud detection, and the introduction of mini apps to help SMEs access tools for payments, credit, and business management. Innovation was also framed as an enabler of empowerment, giving individuals and businesses greater control of their financial futures.

Delegates stressed the need for best-in-class fraud prevention systems, including shared fraud intelligence networks, real-time monitoring, and consumer education. This it to ensure that trust remains the foundation of any financial ecosystem.

With digital financial services operating around the clock, safety measures must evolve at the same speed as emerging threats. Speakers highlighted that without trust, adoption stalls making security a top priority for MTN Group Fintech and its partners.

Perhaps the most urgent challenge is cross-border integration, according to the delegates. This is mainly because Africa remains the most expensive region in the world for sending money due to fragmented currencies and systems. Greater interoperability within Africa as well as global payment networks is essential to reduce costs, expand access, and unlock the full potential of intra-African trade under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Partnerships between fintechs, banks, telcos, and regulators will be key to breaking down barriers and creating a truly connected African payments ecosystem.

MTN’s Strategic Vision 2030

Looking ahead, MTN Group Fintech leaders said they are committed to creating seamless digital and financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. Central to this ambition is a digital-first strategy that will see the rollout of three dedicated apps for consumers, businesses, and agents, with mini-app ecosystems offering services from credit and savings to business tools and education.

The MTN MTN Group Fintech leaders said in a written post-summit statement that as smartphone penetration accelerates, MTN Group Fintech will balance innovation with inclusion, ensuring that USSD-based services continue to serve millions of customers, particularly in rural areas. Agents will remain critical in bridging the digital divide and supporting literacy and adoption as we realise our 2030 ambitions.

“The future is calling. The engines are ready. The runway is clear. We are ready for Take-Off,” concluded Serigne Dioum. “Let us rise together, share Africa’s digital future, and inspire the world.”

The MTN Group Fintech Summit 2025 has established itself as a cornerstone platform for Africa’s digital transformation journey. With a clear focus on financial inclusion, SME empowerment, regulatory alignment, and innovation, MoMo from MTN is shaping the future of fintech in Africa, delivering prosperity, independence, and opportunity for all.