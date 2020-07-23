MPs summon Attorney General over vehicle inspection contract

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Physical infrastructure committee of Parliament has summoned the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga to appear before the committee and present government’s position on the inspection of motor vehicles.

This is after the committee chaired by Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko adjourned the meeting with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) and Ministry of works for now the fourth time after the Attorney General was unavailable and his representative didn’t present the much needed opinion.

The Attorney General wrote in a letter to the committee that he had again gone to meet President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni just like last week.

The committee is scrutinizing the renegotiated contract between Swiss firm SGS and government of Uganda following concerns that the fees for vehicle inspection was high, issues of bribery and fraud and also circumstances under which SGS got the contract.

The Attorney General was meant to appear with the former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana who worked on the documents for the inspection of motor vehicles and also gave an opinion.

While appearing before the committee, Rukutana said that he did not have the decisions he made and asked the committee to consider the office of the Attorney General which is an institution with all the documents and decisions taken.

Now the committee chairperson Kafeero has summoned the Attorney General to appear before the committee and bring the information in regard to the inspection of the motor vehicles.

He says if this does not happen in a weeks’ time or the next time they appear the committee will consider it a matter of contempt of Parliament.

URN