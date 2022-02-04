MP Bwanika calls for review of Uganda’s national emblem

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament for Kimanya-Kabonera Division in Masaka city, Dr Abed Bwanika, is mooting for review in the imagery representation of the Crested Crane as the Uganda national emblem.

The wild Crested Crane was chosen to become the Uganda national symbol by Governor Sir Frederick Jackson in 1893 after he got attracted by its exquisite and dignified appearance which he preferred to symbolize the character of Ugandans.

Besides occupying a prime position on the national flag, the Crested Crane is one of the key features that decorated Uganda’s Independence Court of Arms that was adopted in 1962.

However, Dr. Bwanika has reservations about the way the crane is appearing on the country’s instruments of power and other regalia, which he says depicts a country that moves at a very slow pace, which is inappropriate for Uganda.

Bwanika is opposed to using a symbol of the crested crane that is perching on one leg, arguing that this presents an unfortunate description of Uganda that appears not to be firm on its foundation.

He prefers that the country makes adjustments in the appearance of the national symbol, to adopt a symbol of a flying Crested Crane, which according to him will represent a country that is progressively moving ahead.

Bwanika implored the Minister in charge of Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris to join the debate for correcting what he described as a historical mistake that could apparently be having a bearing on how things are done in Uganda.

However, Minister Cheptoris noted he could not authoritatively comment on the matter, saying the proposal required high-level discussion debating, advising Bwanika to initiate it in parliament for debate.

It is believed that before settling for the choice of the Crested Crane, Governor Sir Frederick Jackson was thrilled by the gentility, its walk of grace and serenity that symbolizes a country which is moving forwards depending on every step it makes.

*****

URN