Mount Elgon access cut off after key bridge collapses

Access to Mount Elgon National Park via the Mbale-Bubyangu route is now impossible after the collapse of Malenda Bridge on Sunday. The bridge, located in Bubyangu Sub County, was washed away following heavy rainfall that has affected the region over the past two weeks. The destruction of the bridge and the associated Imamu Husain Kilayi road has left the area cut off, severely impacting transportation for residents, farmers, and tourists.

Malenda Bridge was constructed during the 2023/24 financial year with a 1.7 billion Shillings budget allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry. However, residents, including Hamuza Gidudu, have raised concerns that shoddy workmanship contributed to the bridge’s collapse, which occurred despite the ongoing rains. Gidudu criticized the quality of the work, stating that it was poorly executed.

Isaac Waluba, the director of Imam Husain Primary School, explained that the bridge’s collapse has disrupted access to education, preventing schoolchildren from attending holiday classes. Tourists who typically use the route to visit Mount Elgon National Park are also unable to access the park due to the washed-out bridge and road.

Residents are calling on Mbale District Local Government to respond swiftly to repair the infrastructure. However, Mbale District LCV Chairperson Muhammad Mafabi urged calm, explaining that the district could not immediately address the issue due to ongoing rains.

He assured the public that funds had been allocated under the Climatic Matters Agriculture Program, and repairs would begin in the current financial year.