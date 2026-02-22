Mother of student killed over girlfriend denies receiving warnings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Imelda Nakiyembe, the mother of Martin Bukenya, who was allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend’s father, has denied claims that her son had previously received warnings in a meeting she attended.

Mabanda Cell Chairman Kizito claims Bukenya was first found in the home of Herbert Lumu Musasizi in December last year. He said the matter was resolved after Nakiyembe was reportedly called and pledged to caution her son against returning.

“This boy was caught by the girl’s father and was cautioned never to return to his home again. The matter was so serious that the girl’s father demanded that they all be taken for blood and pregnancy tests. Both students were found to be free from HIV, and the girl was not pregnant. The mother committed to caution her son,” Kizito said.

However, Nakiyembe has told police and the media that she was never involved in any such meeting. She suggested that Kizito and Musasizi may have spoken to a different woman whom they mistook for Bukenya’s mother.

“Even when he died, I was directed by people to reach the scene with the police. I had never been to that place, and I didn’t know the girl’s father. I am sure even the girl’s father doesn’t know me because we have never met,” Nakiyembe said.

Her account has raised questions about whom Bukenya presented as his mother when he was allegedly first caught with Musasizi’s daughter.

Several residents, including five who have recorded police statements, say Bukenya’s troubles began in December when he reportedly spent at least two days staying with the girl at her father’s home.

Musasizi is said to have frequently left the children alone while working in Gulu District. His wife had reportedly travelled to Canada.

The girl at the centre of the case, aged 17 and the firstborn in the family, had allegedly been telling her siblings that Bukenya was their uncle, despite the two reportedly sharing a bedroom at night.

“In the first incident, Herbert returned from Gulu and one of his children told him that their uncle was in the house hiding in the bedroom. Herbert opened the bedroom and saw the boy. The children further informed their father that the ‘uncle’ would hide whenever he saw people around,” a neighbour said.

Musasizi was arrested by a crime intelligence team in Gulu on Friday evening and has since been transferred to Matugga, where the alleged murder occurred.

Bukenya, who died after being beaten on Valentine’s Day, was laid to rest in Kinoni, Lwengo District, on Tuesday.

Nakiyembe, Mabanda Cell women’s affairs leader Sarah Namuddu, Vice Chairperson Robinah Nalugya, and area councillor Christine Sserunjjogi have commended police for arresting Musasizi.

Namuddu and Nalugya also criticised neighbours who failed to intervene despite Bukenya’s cries for help between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Sometimes we need to think twice before we act. If Herbert had reasoned like a parent and as an adult, he wouldn’t be facing murder charges. He fought for his daughter, but he is now going to spend several years in jail, and the children are probably going to live a miserable life since their mother also left the country,” Nalugya said.

Sserunjjogi and Nalugya urged parents to support teenagers through challenges rather than respond with violence.

Nakiyembe said she wants to face the man accused of killing her son.

“I work in town, and I have been working with my boy every holiday. He has never slept outside unless he was at school. Even that day, he told me he was going to play football. I waited for him until I received information that he had been killed. I now want to see this bad-hearted man,” she said.

Police detectives in Matugga and Kawempe say Musasizi will appear in court early next week on murder charges.

One of Bukenya’s teachers, identified as Kayongo, described him in a statement as a humble, intelligent, calm, and quiet student.

URN