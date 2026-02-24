Mortgage insurance is not optional, it is protection

COMMENT | THE INDEPENDENT | For many Ugandan families, owning a home is the ultimate symbol of stability and progress. From first-time buyers in Kampala to families constructing homes in Wakiso, Mukono and across the country, mortgage financing has made property ownership more attainable than ever before.

Yet in the excitement of acquiring property, one critical component of mortgage financing is often overlooked. Insurance.

A mortgage is not simply a loan. It is a long term financial commitment that can span between five and twenty years. Over that period, life inevitably changes. Jobs shift. Businesses fluctuate. Health circumstances evolve. It is precisely because of this uncertainty that insurance is built into most mortgage facilities.

Insurance attached to a mortgage exists to protect three parties. The borrower. The borrower’s family. And the lender.

In Uganda, mortgage facilities commonly include mortgage protection life insurance. This cover ensures that if the borrower passes away before completing repayment, the outstanding loan balance is settled according to the terms of the policy. In practical terms, it prevents a grieving family from inheriting a debt burden alongside their loss.

Property insurance is also standard. It protects the physical structure against risks such as fire and other insured perils. A home represents years of savings and sacrifice. Protecting it from unexpected damage is not a luxury. It is sound financial planning.

In some cases, credit life cover may also be included to provide an additional safety net under defined circumstances.

However, one of the most significant risks facing mortgage holders is not lack of access to insurance. It is failure to maintain it.

Insurance policies require active management. Premiums must be paid. Policies must be renewed. Documentation must remain current. An expired policy offers no protection. If insurance lapses and an unforeseen event occurs, the legal obligation to repay the loan does not disappear.

This is where many families find themselves vulnerable.

There is a common assumption that once a mortgage is approved, all accompanying protections automatically remain in place for the full loan tenure. That is not always the case. Some covers are renewed annually. Others depend on consistent premium remittance. A missed payment or failure to renew can quietly remove the safety net.

The consequences can be severe. Outstanding loan obligations remain enforceable. In the event of death, liabilities form part of the estate. Property pledged as collateral may be exposed to recovery processes. These realities are difficult, but they are part of the legal framework governing secured lending.

Uganda’s property market continues to expand, supported by urbanization, a growing middle class and increased access to structured financing. As more households take on long term credit, financial literacy must keep pace with ambition.

Responsible borrowing goes beyond qualifying for a loan. It requires a clear understanding of the full contractual obligations. Before committing to a mortgage, borrowers should assess long term income stability rather than short term earnings. They should understand the type of insurance attached to their facility, the duration of that cover and the renewal requirements. Most importantly, they should keep track of policy expiry dates and premium schedules.

Communication also matters. If financial strain arises, early engagement with a lender is far more constructive than silence. Many financial institutions have internal processes to assess restructuring options or provide guidance when approached in good time. Waiting until obligations have lapsed narrows those options considerably.

A home is more than a financial asset. It is security. It is legacy. It is often the most significant investment a family will ever make. Protecting that investment requires more than monthly repayments. It requires vigilance.

Mortgage insurance should never be treated as a box to tick during loan processing. It is the mechanism that ensures that years of disciplined repayment are not undone by one unforeseen event.

As Uganda continues to build, both literally and economically, the conversation around homeownership must evolve. Access to credit is important. But sustained protection is essential.

Understanding your mortgage and keeping your insurance active is not just good practice. It is an act of responsibility to the very people you are building for.