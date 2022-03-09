Moroto residents trek long distances in search of water

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Lotisan sub county, Moroto district are struggling to access water. This has forced some of the residents to get water for drinking and domestic use from unprotected sources.

Monica Acan, a resident says that the crisis is not only exposing them to diseases related to poor sanitation but also risky to the young girls and women who walk long distances or take a lot of time to get water from the unprotected streams which might make them vulnerable to sexual abusers.

The residents say the water crisis has seriously affected families, especially school-going children who report very late for classes. They want the district authorities to intervene and repair the boreholes.

Lokwakol Musa, the LCI chairperson of Napung village says that all the boreholes in his village dried up while others are broken and need to be replaced. He adds that the only available borehole is 10 kilometers away from his village.

According to Lokwakol, the residents are sharing dirty water sources with animals.

John Adupa, the LCIII chairperson Lotisan sub county says that district authorities are helpless and cannot rescue the situation.

Edward Eko, the District Principal Accountant says that the district will allocate funds to repair some of the boreholes which have broken down.

Due to the effects of climate change, drought is becoming more frequent and severe in the Karamoja region which has forced the water levels in the boreholes to lower down whereas others may be completely dried up which has taken a heavy toll on rural lives.

URN