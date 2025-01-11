Moroto residents donate land for construction of school, health center

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The communities of Tapac and Katikekile sub-counties in Moroto district have offered 15.5 acres of land to Tororo Cement Factory for the construction of a primary school and a health facility.

Tororo Cement Factory through the Granite General Contractors Ltd currently has business projects in Karamoja, specifically in Tapac Sub County, Moroto district.

Key to the mandate of Granite General Contractors Ltd is the provision of Corporate Social Responsibilities to the communities where its projects are being implemented. The community donated the land after the company committed to co-operate responsibility.

The land was identified in two locations within Kachunameri Homestead in Naut village, which comprises 5.9 acres located to the North of Omaniman River and the second area of land comprises 9.6 acres. The total land area identified is 15.5 acres (6.3 hectares), located beside Omaniman River in Kachunameri Homestead Naut village, Katikekile parish and Tapac Sub-county

Lomorumoi Lobeyo, the LCI Chairperson of Naut village said that the community has agreed to provide land for Granite General Contractors Limited to proceed with the development of the proposed primary school.

Lobeyo noted the school is an important asset to the community of Naut which has been struggling to access education services from far places. He observed that most of their children find it hard to complete the primary education cycle because of the long distances they walk daily to access the school.

Lobeyo added that the community is also willing to add more land for the construction of the health facility. He explained that access to health services remains another big problem his community is grappling with and the government has not paid attention to it.

Noah Ewatu, the representative of Granite General Contractors Ltd committed to fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility and asked the communities to cooperate with the company.

Ewatu assured that all activities that will be carried out in the community during the preparation for the works at Naut land will take into consideration effective community engagement including road clearing, construction works, and casual labour at the quarry site.

Ewatu highlighted the key points such as the construction of animal drinking points at Kachunameri Borehole, Support for motorizing of Namorupus borehole, redirecting the road to pass at the Kachunameri trading centre, establishing a health facility alongside the proposed school, and Involve communities during the road clearing.

Pulkol Joseph, the LCIII Chairperson of Tapac Sub County lauded Granite General Contractors Ltd for the approach that has put community development at the heart of all its business operations in the area.

Pulkol said that such an exemplary approach should be adopted by all other development partners including Non-Government Organizations working in the Sub County and Moroto district at large.

He challenged the communities of Tapac to embrace government development programs and become the champions of their growth.

Pulkol vowed to work closely with GGCL to ensure that all the commitments made are achieved

*****

URN