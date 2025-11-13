Morocco trains 15,000 volunteers ahead of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT | Xinhua | Morocco has begun training 15,000 volunteers, including more than 1,000 African students residing in the country, to help organize the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the kingdom will host from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18.

Held in Rabat from Nov. 7 to 10, the training session was designed to equip volunteers with skills in public reception, guidance and assistance. It also focused on strengthening communication and teamwork to ensure a professional experience for all participants.

Chaimae Kiani, an official at the Office for Vocational Training and Job Promotion (OFPPT) in Rabat, said the course aims to prepare volunteers to contribute to the success of the tournament, highlighting Moroccan hospitality and values.

She noted that the culture of volunteering serves as a lever for the kingdom’s sports visibility and makes sporting events unforgettable experiences for both visitors and Moroccans.

Workshops across 70 OFPPT centers nationwide involve more than 150 instructors, offering modules on communication, crisis response and teamwork. Volunteers will serve in airports, hotels, train stations and stadiums, according to the organizing committee.

The program aligns with Morocco’s broader strategy to use major sports events to promote youth participation, African solidarity and the national image ahead of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. ■