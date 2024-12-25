Morocco to launch 5G network ahead of AFCON 2025, 2030 FIFA World Cup

RABAT, Morocco | Xinhua | Morocco will launch the 5G network in the run-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, a government minister said Monday.

The 5G network is expected to cover 25 percent of the Moroccan population by 2026 and 70 percent by 2030, with full coverage of the cities that will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup matches, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchn, minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, told the House of Representatives.

As a country that made history with its fourth place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco will host AFCON 2025 independently and the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.

The two major football tournaments are thought to give a boost for facilitating Morocco’s infrastructure development, especially in the sector of telecommunications. ■